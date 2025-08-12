An Abaco convenience store owner yesterday said "unbearable" power outages forced her to close early over the weekend.

The Wenty Ford Sports Foundation wrapped up its first annual Winners’ Summer Camp. Our Winners had a blast rotating through baseball stations, including hitting, throwing, catching and fielding. Campers sharpened their skills with infield drills and position rotations, building confidence and teamwork with every play. With regard to mentorship, volunteer Travis Harrison of the Core Development Houston prayed with the campers. Campers put their S.T.E.A.M. skills to the test as they presented and raced their recycled cars.