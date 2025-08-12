Bahamas on medal hunt after Xavion’s historic judo bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

After getting its first medal on the first day of competition, Team Bahamas was back in full swing for another medal at the second Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

In the pool at the Asunción’s Olympic Aquatic Centre, Team Bahamas placed sixth in the final of the mixed medley 4 x 100m relay in a time of three minutes and 37.23 seconds.

Elyse Wood, who was a part of the mixed relay team, competed in an individual event as well where she came in eighth place in the women’s 100m butterfly in 1:03.37.

Wood secured her place in the final with a personal best of 1:03.14 - a third-place finish in her heat.

Also in action yesterday was marksman Leron Rolle who faced off against Colombia’s Sebastian Villegas in the men’s archery quarterfinals.

Rolle, however, fell to his opponent 126 to 144. With the loss, he does not advance in the medal rounds.

The Bahamas is still holding onto its first medal from judoka Xavion Johnson, who made history by winning the bronze medal in the men’s -66 kg category.

Johnson made his debut with a stunning victory in the quarterfinals against Mexican Ian Aguirre, whom he defeated by ippon in just a few seconds.

In the semifinals, he lost to Brazilian Bruno Nobrega, but recovered with determination in the bronze-medal match, where he defeated Peruvian Mateo Cóndor by ippon at 3:06 minutes.

The Bahamas still has a few more swimmers to compete in individual events at the games, including Olympian Lamar Taylor.

The four-member track team has yet to see competition in the games that is scheduled to wrap up on August 23.