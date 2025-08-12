BPL sponsors National Youth Team for the FIDE Under-16 Chess Olympiad

IN a landmark moment for Bahamian chess, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is proud to sponsor the national youth chess team as they prepare to represent the nation at the FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad, August 16-23 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

This marks the highest-tier international chess event that a Bahamian youth team has ever attended - bringing together elite young athletes from 40 national federations with 207 teams, comprising powerhouses like China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Georgia and Cuba.

Previously, The Bahamas’ youth team has made its mark in regional competitions such as the Pan-American Youth Chess Festival and the Central American and Caribbean Chess Youth Festival.

This global leap forward offers Bahamian athletes the chance to test their skills against the world’s best under-16 players and gain invaluable international exposure. The 2025 team includes three of the island nation’s top rated under-16 youth chess athletes and the strongest primary-level female athlete.

Chika Pride – National Under-16 Female Champion

Sohan Umesh – National Under-16 Absolute Champion

Danica Rolle – National Under-12 Female Champion

Caerwyn Turnquest – National Under-10 Absolute Champion

“As the Bahamas Youth Chess Team takes on the world, in Colombia, Bahamas Power and Light stands with them as they bring brilliance, determination and national pride to every match.”

With support from BPL, this opportunity not only fuels competitive ambition, but also fosters leadership, critical thinking and international friendship through the powerful language of chess.

The Bahamas joins 22 other nations including Canada, Italy, Ireland, Mongolia, Venezuela, Zambia and Saint Lucia, demonstrating that even small nations can make powerful moves on the world board.

For media inquiries or sponsorship support, please contact: bahamaschessofficial@gmail.com