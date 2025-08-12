EASTWOOD JUDO CLUB attends Annual US Open Judo Championships in Fort Lauderdale

EASTWOOD Judo Club, headed by sensei “Mickey” Munnings, attended the Annual US Open Judo Championships at the Greater Fort Lauderdale, Broward County Convention Centre.

Participating judokas from Eastwood Judo Club were: Baylee Mackey (Bantam 5/ (F)/Advanced/U-25 kg, James Knowles Int. (M) Advanced/over 52 kg, Int. (M) W,Y,& Or. belts/Over 52 kg, Tiana Davis, Int. (F) W, Y,& Or. Belts/ U 42-kg & U-47 kg, Leah Michelle Campbell, Int., (F) W, Y,& Or. Belts / U-52 kg, Kevin Sterling 2nd, Juvenile/ (M)/ Advanced/U-58/64-kg, Charles Thompson, Juvenile (M) W, Y, & Or. / U 48-kg, Daniel Saunders, W, Y, & Or. Belts / U-64 kg, Robert Burrows, Cadet/Advanced U/60 kg, and (IJF) Advanced U-60 kg, Jabez Armbrister, Cadet/Advanced, U-90 kg, and Keilesha Saunders, Cadet Advanced, U-52 kg, U -57 kg, IJF, Junior/Advanced, U-52kg Cadet Advanced/Senior Advanced, U-52, Tara Bain, Senior Advanced, U-57 kg, and Bovair Davis, Senior Advanced/ U-90, kg.

The event marked its 36th year with over 93 countries and 556 athletes participating.

Eastwood Judo Club’s judokas had outstanding performances.

They represented The Bahamas with distinguished performances and capturing two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Leading the team was Kevin Sterling with one gold and one silver medal, James Knowles with one gold medal, Charles Thompson with one silver medal, Bailey Mackey with one silver medal, Tianna Davis bronze and Keilesha Saunders with one bronze medal.

Keilesha now prepares for the Junior Olympics in Qatar, 2026, and is powered by Superior Productions, Rhythm in Motion, Bain’s Electric, Mitre Court Group of Companies, and J & P Office Supplies).

The team hopes to close out the year with one more competition at the Dallas Invitational on November 22.