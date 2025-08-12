Kevin Daley wins FYP Road Cycling Race Challenge

THE New Providence Cycling Association hosted its FYP Road Cycling Race Challenge on Sunday.

The Challenge A was eight laps of a 5.82 miles loop around Clifton Pier, equalling 46.56 miles.

Kevin Daley won the event in a time of one hour, 56 minutes and 26 seconds. He was also the open male winner. The others behind Daley in order were Barron Musgrove, Levi Capron, Felix Neely, Ricardo Smith, D’Nacko Parker, Tristan Johnson and Paul De Souza. Challenge B was a six-lap race, which was won by Sienna Culmer Mackey in two hours and 23 seconds.

Nathaniel Adderley won the five-lap race for boys in two hours and 57 seconds and Anjaleah Knowles was the girls’ winner in two hours, nine minutes and five seconds.