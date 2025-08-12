Making a splash to help BNT

THE Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has received a donation of more than $70,000 from the Callender family’s annual Silver Fox Fishing Tournament, continuing the family’s mission to support the management of local national parks.

The tournament is held in memory of the late Colin Callender - affectionately known as “the Silver Fox” - who was a former member of the BNT’s Wildlife Committee and a committed conservationist. His son, Jason Callender, has carried on this legacy by donating to projects such as enhancing the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park and protecting flamingos in the Inagua National Park.

This year’s event took place at Albany Resort, where Mr Callender is a partner and resident. Sixteen boats participated, with a large catch of mahi, tuna, and several billfish, which were caught and released. The winning boat was Hot Rod, owned by the Burwell brothers.

“This is not the first time the BNT is the recipient of funds raised from the Silver Fox Fishing Tournament hosted by The Callender Family, and we are grateful for this donation that honors Colin’s conservation legacy here in The Bahamas.” said Joanne Smith, BNT president.

Ms Smith said the BNT is entering a pivotal period in its history under its 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, which focuses on developing national parks as tourism drivers, creating outdoor classrooms for environmental education, and expanding natural spaces for family recreation. She noted these initiatives require “immediate investment.”

Mr Callender thanked the sponsors who contributed to the event’s success, including Bluewater Cay Marina, Sands Beer, Lightbourne Marine, HCB Yachts, Cleveland Brothers, and the Albany Events and Marina team.

“The Callender Family and Albany are looking forward to next year’s tournament, which promises to be even better as they are planning a two-day event,” Mr Callender said.