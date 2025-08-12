Man accused of stabbing co-worker repeatedly

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN accused of stabbing his co-worker five times with a knife during a physical confrontation was granted bail yesterday.

Police allege that Terran Duvalier, 33, stabbed Erickson Gustave, 18, during the confrontation at the Renaissance construction site on Carmichael Road around 2pm on August 4.

The victim was last listed as in serious condition in hospital.

Duvalier elected to have his matter heard in the Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Sergeant 3506 Nesbitt, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail, which was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

Duvalier is expected to return to court on September 5.