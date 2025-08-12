Murder suspect jailed for breaching curfew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN awaiting trial for murder was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday after admitting to breaching his curfew for 37 days.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest arraigned Alcott Fox, 31, on violation of bail conditions.

Fox is currently awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the November 2022 murder of Malik Fernander in Exuma.

Fernander was also out on bail for a separate murder charge at the time of his death.

Fox had previously been charged with breaching his curfew for four days in February.

While out on Supreme Court bail, Fox violated his residential curfew for 37 days between July 2 and August 7. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.