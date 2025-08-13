27-member team confident ahead of CARIFTA Triathlon & Aquathon

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





THE Bahamas Triathlon Association’s 27-member team still has about a week left before they head off to the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathon.

But based on the workout sessions that they have done, including a session yesterday at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium, the team members are confident that they will do very well. The team, which leaves town on Thursday, August 21, will comprise of the following when they compete from Saturday, August 23rd to Sunday, August 24th: 11-12 - Sophie Bruekner (T&A), Anthony Knowles (T&A), Stafford Sweeting (T&A), Max Van Der Reit (T&A), Fraser Menzies (T&A) and Lyall Menzies (T&A).

13-15 - Mia Van Der Reit (T&A), Ella Brekner (T&A), Nai’a Belton (A), Alice Hulle (A), Tessa Knowles (A), Blue Gray (A), Lauchlan Menzies (T&A), Torion Turner (T&A), Sibby Potter (T&A), Blair Thompson (A), Mateo Theberge (A) and Criston Joseph (A).

16-19 - Erin Pritchard (T&A), Sienna Culmer-Mackey (T&A), Ayden Bain (T&A), Launy Duncombe (T&A), Malcolm Menzies (T&A), Kevin Johnson (A), Ragh Cordova (A) and Danille Bethell (A).

20-22 - Barron Musgrove.

Note: T means triathlon and A is aquathon. The team will also compete in triathlon relays during the competition before they return home on Monday, August 25th.

“Since we are now coming to the end of our training, the team is looking really, really good. Both coaches have done a phenomenal job in getting us ready for Trinidad & Tobago,” said Malcolm Menzies, the boys’ team captain. “I feel this team is very confident going into CARIFTA.”

As the leader of the pack, having won two silver medals in two of his four appearances in Bermuda in 2022 and here at home in 2023, Menzies said he’s fitter and stronger than ever and he’s looking forward to giving it his best shot.

“I want to do the best I can for the Bahamas and to get back on the podium,” he said. “I want to put everything on the line for it. It’s going to take a lot to get the gold, but I;’m going to go for it and try my best to get it.”

Female captain Erin Pritchard said everyone’s been working hard all summer in preparation for the trip and she’s “seen a lot of progress,” so she’s confident that they will do very well.

“Going in, I think everybody will do very well.” I’m hoping that I do well as well,” said Prithcard, who claimed a silver in Bermuda in 2022 and third a couple of times.

“I’ve been training all summer to get on the podium so whatever happens, happens. It’s going to take a lot to get on the podium again, but as long as I try my best, that’s all that matters. I will be proud of myself either way.”

Marcos Aballi, a Cuban native who considers himself an honorary Bahamian, said he loves the Bahamian athletes just like those who they will be competing against from Cuba.

“The competition is tough, but the expectation is for the team to do well,” said Aballi, who first served as the head coach when the Bahamas hosted the championships in 2023 for third place.

“At the end of the day, it will come b=down to who pushes and hurts the most on race day. But we are very confident that we have. great team this year and I believe that the athletes will do very well.”

Aballi said after going through their vigorous training sessions over the past few weeks, the team will prepare for a lighter, but harder training as they start to taper before they leave for the competition.

And assistant coach George Menzies, who also serves as the secretary general for the BTA, said they have assembled their second biggest team in the past seven years and they have been putting in the work and are ready to put in the

“They’ve been working hard for the past six weeks. They’re almost done with the heavy sessions,” he said. “They have to sleep properly, eat properly and keep off their phones.”

Menzies said they are appreciative to all of the persons who have assisted the BTA in getting this team prepared to travel. He noted that it’s a costly venture and if anyone wants to assist they can contact the association.’