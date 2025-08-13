Defence force marine accused of abusing seven rangers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marine accused of abusing seven male cadets at a rangers camp in Eleuthera this summer was granted bail at $15,000 yesterday.

Police alleged that Yahshua Prevail Cox, 26, sexually and physically abused the cadets, aged 11 to 19, between June 30 and July 19 in Eleuthera.

The allegations stem from reports of physical assaults, forced consumption of toilet water, and sexually inappropriate behaviour by a supervising officer at the camp.

The defendant allegedly forced a 14-year-old male cadet to masturbate in the presence of peers and deprived him of sleep causing him unnecessary suffering sometime

He is further alleged to have abused four other males, aged 11, 13, 15, and 19, during the same timeframe.

Cox allegedly inappropriately touched and mistreated boys aged 15 and 16 sometime between July 1 and 19.

He was arraigned on eight counts of cruelty to children and two counts of indecent assault before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

The defendant appeared calm as his charges were read, with family members present at his arraignment.

Cox was not required to enter a plea and was informed his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Inspector Shadrach Coakley, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail but requested strict conditions be imposed.

Cox’s bail was set at $15,000 with one to four sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must be wear a monitoring device and observe curfew from 12am to 7am.

The accused is also required to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm. Cox was warned not to interfere with any witnesses or complainants in the case.

Failure to comply with any of these conditions would result in his bail being revoked.

Cox will return to court for potential service of his VBI on December 8.

K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.