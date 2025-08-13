Bronze star

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





Olympian Lamar Taylor picked up The Bahamas’ second medal at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, with a bronze in the men’s 100 metre freestyle.

His time of 48.51 seconds was a lifetime best and a new Bahamian national record. It came after Xavion Johnson clinched the first medal - also a bronze - in the men’s judo competition.

But for Taylor, he said it was a feat that he knew was coming before he went into the event as the fourth best swimmer, so he knew he was right there to get on the podium.

“It was a pretty good race. I went out slower than I usually do, which I didn’t want to do,” he said.

“But I came back faster than I usually do. I was really working on my back end speed, so I’m happy that it got me through,” he added.

While the 50m freestyle has been his best event, Taylor said he’s concentrated a little more on the 100m freestyle and it paid off big dividends for him.

The co-Bahamian national flag carrier during the opening ceremonies with cyclist Kami Roach noted that he also got a little motivation after watching Johnson pick up the first medal in judo two days ahead of him.

“I knew I was going to be in medal contention, but it was nice to see another competitor from another event step up and get on the podium,” Taylor said. “It’s good that there’s hope in the other sports.”

In other finals yesterday, Emmanuel Gadson was eighth in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:19.62; Marvin Johnson was sixth in the 100m freestyle B final; Zoe Williamson had a personal best of 58.83 for fifth place in the B final of the women’s 100m freestyle and Nigel Forbes for eight in the B final of the men’s 100m backstroke.

“It was a really good race. I was really for Zeo and Elyse. They really stepped up and performed,” Taylor said. “Zoe had two individual events and for her to go through in the relays, along with Elyse, another night young swimmer. I’m very proud of them, along with Nigel. We did our best.”

Taylor said while the swimmers are holding their own in the swim complex, he’s hoping that the two medals so far will inspire the rest of Team Bahamas at the games, which he admitted is not serving the best in food.

“I’m hoping that they will come out and put their best foot forward,” said Taylor, who will be back today in action in the men’s 50m freestyle where he intends to go for another medal.

If he is successful as he was in the 100m freestyle, he will be the first Bahamian to win two medals at the games, which is only being held for the second time.

Taylor, coming off his appearance at the FINA World Championships a week ago in Singapore, was a part of the Bahamas mixed relay team that established another national record.

Taylor, along with Williamson, Elyse Wood and Johnson, clocked 3:53.19 for sixth place in the final to erase the previous national record of 3:37.23.

In that race on Monday, Brazil won the gold in a Jr Pan Am record of 3:28.85 with Argentina and Mexico getting the silver and bronze respectively.

The swimmers will be back in action today in quest for some more medals as the competition continues for Team Bahamas, which is still awaiting the arrival of the four-member track team that will be competing next week.