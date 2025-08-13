Eleuthera split over new power provider

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net





Eleuthera residents are torn between whether to support a Spanish Wells energy provider or Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) and its island-wide revamp in their quest for reliable electricity.

With a business community meeting on Eleuthera’s grid revitalisation, ‘Powering the Future of South Eleuthera’, taking place today, BPL is continuing its efforts to improve power service on the island. However, St George’s Cay Power Company (SGCPC), the Spanish Wells energy provider, recently revealed it is still willing to supply Harbour Island and mainland Eleuthera.

One Eleuthera resident, Bob Knause, however, said BPL’s plans “would certainly be a much better, longer term solution for the island.”

“I’m open to suggestions and solutions,” he added. “I mean, it seems like the Government has plans for more than adequate expansion at Hatchet Bay with solar power and batteries, and a more modern system. I mean, I can’t see that St George’s would want to increase their power supply without some kind of guarantee. And I’m guessing that the residents here don’t want to pay Spanish Wells electric rates.

“I mean, they complain about the high rates now, but the rates there are higher. There’s a price to be paid for that reliability. I think the Government could actually do what it said it was going to do with the solar and the batteries at the Hatchet Bay plant. That would certainly be a much better, longer-term solution for the island,” Mr Knause added.

“Then you’re going to pay St George’s Cay Power Company to install a bunch more diesel generators. And that may be okay for a bridge solution, but it’s not really the way to go long term.

“The reforms and improvements at BPL, just as on a company-wide basis, I mean, they’ve known for years they’ve got problems. And I think they’re finally getting serious about fixing some of them. You know, I think that will go a long ways toward helping some of the problems.”

Mr Knause said Eleutherans would probably have to pay higher electricity bills if St George’s were to supply the island with power. “The Spanish Wells folks, years ago, got an exemption from being part of the national power company,” he added. “And so, as a result, the rest of Eleuthera pays lower prices, in essence, because Nassau is subsidising them. I’m not sure folks are as aware of that as they really should be.

“Part of the deal with having one power rate for the country as a whole is that it helps the development and economy of the Family Islands, because without that subsidy their power rates would be much higher than they are. If folks really think that they should split off and have their own power company, they would probably get a rude awakening when they got their bills.”

Keyshna Kemp, owner of Transformations Fitness Centre and Da Wash House, believes a change is needed. If St George’s were to be afforded the opportunity to supply mainland Eleuthera, she would urge those who can afford it to support the change.

“I’m familiar with St George’s Cay as I initially worked in Spanish Wells,” Ms Kemp added. “When I first went to Eleuthera, I stayed in Spanish Wells for a few months before I moved to the mainland. And even though the electricity was really high back then, over 20 years ago, I did not suffer any power outages. I’m familiar with them, the power plant over there…

“We’ve had enough talk. It’s time for action... Let’s do what we have to do. We can’t look to the Government to bail us out. The Government has dropped the ball. Regardless of the colour that they wear, they’ve dropped the ball. As it pertains to Eleuthera, I’ve been in Eleuthera for about 23 years, and I met it horrible. And if you wait on government, heaven forbid, it’ll be another 23 years of the same service. The people now must help themselves.

“So definitely wherever you can try to spare a couple extra dollars, yes, it has to be done, because in the end, it’ll pay dividends. You’ll have the return on investment. Not only are you losing revenue when power is off, the surges are damaging your equipment at home and in your business,” Ms Kemp added.

“So, definitely, it is a wise investment. Definitely, I would prefer to invest in that long-term than talk about generator. Everyone hollers about generator. But what it takes to run a wash house, those dryers, those washers, that’s a serious generator needed. And plus, you’re renting.

“I think the business owners, the little man on the street, everyone who is able to spare whatever should try to purchase shares. It’s needed. This isn’t a luxury. This is a necessity. It’s gotten horrible over the years. It affects the business persons as you’re losing money. But then when you go home, you go home still to your house that does not have any electricity either.”