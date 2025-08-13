Encouraging creators

Participants in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Division of Cultural Affairs’ Film, Set Design and Animation Summer Camps recently showcased their final presentations at Fiona’s Theatre, in the National Art Gallery of The BahamasFamily members, well wishers and the general public watched the short film “Nobel Prize”; the music videos “A Good Day” and “You and I”, the latter featuring Bodine Victoria Johnson; the animated short “Nuclear Family”; panel discussion clips; and film camp behind the scenes footage. Cultural Affairs Officer with Responsibility for Film Moya Thompson, other stakeholders, and participants and apprentices also shared their insights on what they created.



