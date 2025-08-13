Jonquel Jones ‘making consistent contributions’ since return from injury

By JONATHAN BURROWS





THE New York Liberty lost 83-71 to the Minnesota Lynx this past Sunday despite a strong all-around showing from Jonquel Jones.

In 32 minutes of action, Jones tallied 11 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the field with six rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. “Minnesota just right now has played a little harder and more intentionally than we did today,” said head coach Sandy Brondello.

Over her last 10 games, Jones averaged a robust 15.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, demonstrating her consistent contributions since returning from her injury in June.

Since returning from her ankle injury, Jones has played in just 13 of the Liberty’s 25 games.

Despite this limited court time, her per-game impact remains significant, as her season averages are 14 ppg, 8.7 rpg, and 2.6 ast, which mirrors her strong all-around contributions. Even with this loss, the Liberty remains a force in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-11, tied with the Atlanta Dream for second place behind the Lynx.

The New York Liberty hopes to maintain its health to prepare for a deep playoff push and potentially another finals run.