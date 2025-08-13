MAN WHO EXPOSED HIMSELF IN STORE JAILED

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison yesterday after admitting to exposing himself and threatening an employee at a convenience store last week.

Zamar Curtis, 30, pleaded guilty to committing a grossly indecent act and making threats of death when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors said Curtis exposed himself to the store’s employee and threatened to kill her while she was working at AE & Sons Convenience Store on Frank Edgecombe Street on August 6. He also refused to leave the premises when told to do so.

Curtis claimed his behaviour was due to intoxication and asked to be placed in rehab while on remand.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans rejected this explanation and admonished him for his actions before sentencing him to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Inspector Shadrach Coakley prosecuted the case.