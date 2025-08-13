National team eager to travel for Billie Jean King Cup

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





INSPIRED by the performances of the men’s Davis Cup team, the Bahamas women’s national team is eager to travel to El Salvador for the Billie Jean King Cup.

The team, once again captained by former Davis Cupper Kim O’Kelley, will comprise Simone Pratt, Sydney Clarke, Sapphire Ferguson and Jalisa Clarke.

They are scheduled to leave on Saturday and play in the American Zone III with the hopes of advancing back into Zone II in the week-long tie from August 18-24.

During a practice yesterday at the National Tennis Centre, attended by all of the team members except Ferguson, the players indicated that they are ready to give it their best shot.

“Things are looking good and it’s a good thing that we get to practice together so that we can build that bond and chemistry with each other,” Pratt said.

“We want to practice hard to get ready for the tournament next week. I know I’ve been working out, putting in some time in the gym, working out and getting in the best shape that I can to play a high level of tennis.”

Looking at the team, Pratt said it’s a great one and after watching the men’s Davis Cup advance from zone IV to three over the weekend in Trinidad & Tobago, she’s confident that they can get promoted as well. “I feel the men’s team should really inspire us to bring it home too,” said Pratt, of the men’s team that went undefeated at the tie. “We have a good captain in Kim O’Kelley, who has always been a big inspiration for us too.”

The 23-year-old Clarke, making her sixth appearance on the team, said it’s always a pleasure to represent the country and she’s glad that she’s doing it again with Pratt as the 1-2 punch.

“Like my team-mates, I just hope to go out there and give it my best and hopefully we get the results that we want,” she said. “We have a good team with me and Simone leading the lead for the young girls.

“Once we step up and play our roles for Sapphire and Jali=sa, everything will flow. Me and Simone have been doing this for a while together, so it;s just us being good leaders and it should help us in our goal of moving up.”

With O’Kelley back as their captain and after watching the men’s team complete their mission, Clarke said they were amazed by their performances because they worked so hard.

“I saw the hard work that they put in to get that result, so I’m very happy for them and I hope that it just inspires, not just us, but every other player, singles or doubles, because what they did was incredible and it was a great confidence booster for everyone.”

As the rookie of the team, Clarke said it’s a blessing for her to finally get to crack the women’s national team line-up.

“It’s a very strong team. We just want to go out and do our best and do everything that we have practiced,” said the 17-year-old who will be entering grade 12 at Sunland Baptist School in Grand Bahama.

Clarke said from what she’s heard, O’Kelley is a “pretty good coach,” so she’s looking forward to playing under her and learning from her team-maes.

But she said the men’s team has really inspired them to want to go out and make a name for themselves as a ladies’ team.

As a perennial women’s national champion and long-time member of the previously named Fed Cup team, O’Kelley said she’s delighted to lead the Billie Jean King Cup team for the third straight year.

“Sydney and Simone are the veterans and this is my first year with Sapphire back for another year and my first year with Jalisa, so I’m hoping that we play very well.

“Those girls we will be playing out there are going to be tough. We played some great close matches last year and so hopefully we can pull it off this year.”

The top two teams from the tie will be promoted to zone II for 2026. The remaining ten teams will remain in zone III. O’Kelley said just like the men’s Davis Cup team, she’s hoping that the ladies’ Billie Jean King team will get promoted.

As the ladies prepare to travel, Donte Armbrister said he wished them just as much success as he, Denali Nottage, Michael Major Jr and Kofi Bowe, along with captain John Antonas, had on the men’s Davis Cup team.

“Hopefully they will go out there and compete and work on the things they have been doing in practice,” he said. “I wish them nothing but the best for each and everyone of them.”

Back home as champions on Sunday, Armbrister said it was so nice to be welcomed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport by everyone in attendance as they celebrated their momentous occasion.

“It was not just the team’s accomplishments. When one of us wins, everyone wins, so it was a win for the country,” he said. “It just puts the Bahamas’ name out there. I hope it continues in the future.”