RF Bank & Trust supports Blue Waves Swim Club with donation for facilities and athlete development

RF Bank & Trust has made a donation to the Blue Waves Swim Club to support two projects the club is currently raising funds for.

The first is the installation of sun cover over the pool to provide shade for swimmers and spectators, particularly during the hottest months of the year.

The second is funding travel for top swimmers to compete in regional competitions.

This initiative is part of RF’s corporate philanthropy focus on health and youth sports, which aims to provide opportunities for young athletes to train, compete and reach their full potential.

“Supporting the Blue Waves Swim Club aligns with our commitment to fostering healthy lifestyles and providing opportunities for young people to excel,” said Rachael Allahar, assistant vice president of marketing at RF Bank & Trust. “We are pleased to contribute to both the improvement of their training environment and the growth of their athletes through competitive exposure. “We are grateful to RF Bank & Trust for this contribution towards our initiatives, which upon completion will make a significant difference for our swimmers,” said Dellan Brown, head coach of the Blue Waves Swim Club.

“The sun cover will make training conditions safer and more comfortable, and the travel support will give our top athletes the chance to test themselves against the best in the region.”

Located at St Anne’s Anglican High School, Blue Waves Swim Club is home to youth swimmers ranging from five to 18 years old and offers programmes from learn-to-swim to advanced competitive training.

The club also provides adult learn-to-swim lessons.

Through its philanthropy initiatives, RF Bank & Trust continues to partner with organisations that share its commitment to building stronger, healthier communities and creating opportunities for the next generation to succeed.