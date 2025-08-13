Suspect accused of killing man in drive-by shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN accused of killing another man in a drive-by shooting three months ago was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Javonne James Allen, 25, and an accomplice, rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a group of men standing in a yard in Excellence Estates at about 9pm on May 8.

While most of the men escaped unharmed, Ira Paul Grant was shot and killed.

Allen’s co-accused, 18-year-old Darante Bullard, was arraigned in May in connection with the incident.

Allen was not required to enter a plea before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley yesterday.

He was told his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) and that he must apply for bail in the higher court. He will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until presentation go his VBI on October 9.

Ryszard Humes represented Allen. Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.