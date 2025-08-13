Visions of our Earth come to Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





The internationally acclaimed Earth Photo 2025 exhibition has arrived for the first time in the Bahamas and is on display at Conservation Cove in Grand Bahama.

Blue Action Lab, in collaboration with the British High Commission in Nassau, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), and Rewild Brands Bahamas, brought the exhibition to The Bahamas.

British High Commissioner Tom Hartley recently toured the exhibition, which features a collection of extraordinary photographs that depicts powerful visual stories from around the world, including breathtaking natural landscapes to environmental threats facing the planet.

The exhibition complements ongoing conservation and restoration work of Blue Action Lab and its Conservation Cove partners — including the Queen Conch Lab | FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Coral Vita, and Waterkeepers Bahamas — to protect and restore the islands’ delicate ecosystems.

Rupert Hayward, founder and president of Blue Action Lab, said the aim is more than displaying extraordinary images.

“It is about inspiring action,” he said. “Each photograph is a reminder of what we stand to lose and what we can still protect. At Blue Action Lab, we believe that by combining art, science, and community, we can create a future where Bahamians are not only resilient in the face of climate change but are leaders in the blue economy.”

Established in 2018, Earth Photo is a world-leading international programme dedicated to engaging with still and moving image makers on urgent global issues, from environmental threats to the impacts of climate change.

The programme, developed in partnership by Forestry England, Parker Harris, and the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), celebrates compelling visual storytelling that showcases the planet’s beauty, its people, and its vulnerability.

This year’s open call attracted more than 1,900 entries from photographers and filmmakers worldwide. A judging panel of experts in photography, film, geography, and environmental issues selected the most striking and thought-provoking works for the exhibition.

Complimentary tours of the Earth Photo exhibition are available by contacting team@blueaction.eco.