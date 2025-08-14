Bahamas authorities respond to report on death of us teen

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net





THE Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) yesterday defended its regulatory regime after the US Coast Guard identified shortcomings in the country’s maritime safety practices and recommended urgent reforms to prevent future boating tragedies.

The BMA’s response came after the release of a US Coast Guard report detailing its investigation into the disappearance of American teenager Cameron Robbins, who jumped from the Blackbeard’s Revenge vessel on May 24, 2023.

The report alleged “serious deficiencies” and “significant” maritime risks, criticising safety standards on the boat as well as The Bahamas’ overall maritime safety and regulatory framework.

In a statement, the BMA said it “maintains rigorous standards in line with international conventions” and that the report’s criticisms of “systemic regulatory shortcomings” addressed matters outside of its remit.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also responded to the report’s claim of a “lack of co-operation” from the government that allegedly hindered the investigation. He said he had not seen the report and was unaware of any formal Coast Guard requests for information sent through his ministry since the incident.

“I’ve not received any requests from the Coast Guard routed through the Ministry of National Security for any information. Generally, we receive them,” Mr Munroe said yesterday on the sidelines of an event.

“Their embassy, communicates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who then sends a request on to us, and we direct it to the relevant agency but the Coast Guard works directly with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. So I would be concerned to see who was the request made to, and what came of it.”

Robbins vanished after reportedly jumping overboard from the pirate-themed vessel near Athol Island while celebrating with more than 300 high school graduates. Searches by local authorities, the Coast Guard, and private vessels found no trace of him.

The Coast Guard’s report said the vessel’s safety management system was inadequate for its crew and equipment. It found that life rings lacked water-activated lights and reflective tape, tether lines were unsecured, deck lighting was poor, and there was no clear evidence GPS was used in rescue efforts. The vessel was allegedly undermanned, and alcohol consumption onboard was inadequately controlled.

The report also criticised regulatory oversight, noting no minimum safe manning requirements for domestic vessels beyond the captain, vague annual inspections, and minimal licensing standards for passenger-carrying captains.

Acting Port Controller Berne Wright did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the ministry would comment “in short order”.