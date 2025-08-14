Bail granted to man accused of hitting motorcyclist in fatal road collision

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN accused of causing a fatal motorcycle accident on Gladstone Road in June has been granted bail.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville on Tuesday charged Lionel Wilson, 58, with vehicular manslaughter after he allegedly struck Maguel Stuart on June 5.

Prosecutors say Wilson, while driving a Mack Garbage Truck north on Gladstone Road, collided with Stuart’s motorcycle near the Rubis Service Station on Gladstone Road.

Stuart, 41, later died at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) from his injuries, leaving behind a son.

Wilson was not required to enter a plea and was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Inspector Cordero Farrington raised no objection to the defendant’s bail, which was set at $8,000 with one or two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at Carmichael Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Wilson will return to court for potential service of his VBI on November 27.

David Cash represented the accused.