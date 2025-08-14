Consolidated Water supports soccer star Samina Moss

BALANCING the demands of collegiate athletics and a rigorous academic programme is no small feat, but Bahamian student-athlete Samina Moss is rising to the challenge.

As a member of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s soccer team and a law and criminal justice major, Moss recently received a boost in her journey.

Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO) made a donation to the soccer star to help cover the cost of her school supplies.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the generous donation from CWCO,” said Moss.

“Your support means everything to me, and I truly appreciate your investment in my education.

“I thank CWCO for believing in me and helping me achieve my goals.”

Henderson Cash, general manager of CWCO, expressed his pride in the water supplier’s role in helping Bahamian students excel both on and off the field.

“At CWCO, we believe that education is one of the most powerful tools for building a brighter future.

“Supporting Samina is not just about covering the cost of supplies, it is about investing in her potential, her determination, and her ability to inspire others.”

CWCO remains committed to initiatives that nurture young Bahamian talent and create opportunities for them to thrive academically, professionally and personally.”