Family homeless after blaze

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net





A family has been left homeless after a blaze off East Street South yesterday.

Emmanuel Thiboss, a father-of-four, was praying when he learned his apartment was ablaze. More than $3,200 in cash, along with important documents, were also lost in the fire, he said.

Thiboss said he was downstairs with a prophet when someone called to alert him of smoke coming from him home. He quickly gathered his pregnant wife and children and called 919.

“I get my offering money inside there, tithes money inside there, and I get my own money, $3,200,” he said.

He said his family’s belongings were lost in the blaze including Haitian and Bahamian government documents.

Despite the losses, he expressed gratitude that his family escaped unharmed.

Police said they were called to the scene around 3.30pm.

Fire Services arrived to find the top section of a two-storey stone structure engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the top left section was destroyed and lower floor sustained soot and water damage.

No injuries were reported; however the cause of the fire remains under investigation.