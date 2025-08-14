Heatwave warning is issued for bahamas

A WARNING has been issued that residents in the north and south-east of The Bahamas face dangerously high temperatures today as an excessive heatwave grips the islands.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology predicts that the heat index will make conditions feel far hotter than the actual temperatures.

In the Northern Bahamas, Abaco, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama will experience temperatures feeling between 102 and 111 degrees Fahrenheit. In the South-East Bahamas, Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua and Mayaguana are expected to feel temperatures between 112 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heatwaves increase the risk of heat-related illnesses and can be fatal. Symptoms may include heat cramps, exhaustion, dizziness, fainting, or painful body cramps after prolonged physical activity. Persons who become confused, extremely drowsy, or unconscious require emergency medical help. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, through its Climate Change and Health Unit and in collaboration with the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, said it continues to monitor the situation.

Residents are urged to stay cool and hydrated, limit outdoor activities, wear light breathable clothing, use a head covering and apply sunscreen.