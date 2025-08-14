Judoka Xavion Johnson,19, still celebrating bronze-medal feat

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





WHILE he’s still celebrating his first medal for Team Bahamas at the Junior Pan American Games, judoka Xavion Johnson said he was thrilled to see Olympic swimmer Lamar Taylor pick up the country’s second bronze medal in Asuncion, Paraguay.

“This was my first opportunity to travel with and experience being a part of Team Bahamas, which is an honour I can’t explain,” said Johnson, a bronze medallist in the men’s men’s -66 kilogram category.

“Being a part of the team with Lamar, a Bahamian swimming legend, was an additional gift. I am honoured and humbled for the experience and extremely happy I medalled in my first games and shared this experience with him. It felt absolutely amazing to win bronze.”

Taylor, coming off his appearance at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore a week before the games, won the second bronze for Team Bahamas in the men’s 100m freestyle in a national record-breaking performance.

As he joined in the celebrations for the latest feat, Johnson said he was especially pleased with his pace-setting feat because he felt it was an historic moment for The Bahamas.

“I’m particularly happy about that, as I hope it will help judo grow in The Bahamas,” Johnson said. “As usual, I was aiming for gold, but this is just part of the process toward my long-term goals.

“Everything is moving in the right direction, just as my mom Ordain Moss, my coaches, especially Joshua White, who was here with me, had hoped.”

Johnson, who was coached by Joshua White, won the Bahamas’ first bronze in the men’s -66 kilogram category by defeating Mateo Condor by ippon at the 3:06 minute mark.

The 19-year-old Johnson opened up his competition at the games with a quick ippon win in just a few seconds over Ian Aguirre in the quarterfinals to secure his berth in the semifinals.

However, he lost in the semifinals to Brazilian Bruno Nobrega, missing out on his opportunity to fight for the gold. He took his disappointment out on ondor and made sure he got on the podium with the bronze.

After winning his medal, Johnson said he felt like a celebrity.

“I had to do five interviews that day and at least 20 random people asked me for photos,” he said before he left the games on Tuesday. “It truly was special to me.”

Johnson, who spends a lot of time training in Canada, is now preparing for the Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru, October 5-7.

“This will be my first Junior Worlds and my first Worlds competing as a top-ranked athlete in the world,” said Johnson, who is aiming to qualify to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California.