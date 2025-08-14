Man cleared of rape allegation

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was acquitted for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl in his SUV while the pair where attending a party last January.

Bertram Frazer, 37, was unanimously acquitted of a charge of rape by a nine-person jury after an hour of deliberation.

Frazer was alleged to have raped the young woman in the back of his Kia Sorento SUV on January 21, 2024.

Although Frazer did not deny having sex with the complainant, he claimed she made up the rape allegation after they were caught together by her mother. The pair were attending the mother’s birthday party.

The defendant was married with children. He claimed she made up the claim to save face over sleeping with a married man.

The complainant maintained she was sexually assaulted during the trial. Her mother claimed she heard her daughter scream before finding the pair in a compromising position.

Tamika Roberts, who served as the prosecutor, claimed the defendant took advantage of the complainant while she was in an intoxicated state. She described his alleged actions as predatory.

Public defenders Stanley Rolle and Danielle Kemp represented the accused. Justice Renae McKay presided.