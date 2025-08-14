Man out on bail shot dead

A man out on bail for a serious offence was shot dead off Wulff Road yesterday, continuing the recent wave of gun violence.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting on Lexington Avenue shortly after 5pm.

According to reports, the victim, believed to be in his early 20s, was standing outside a home when a dark Japanese vehicle pulled up. A man got out and opened fire.

The victim ran north of the residence, but the gunman chased him and continued to shoot until the victim collapsed a short distance away.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was a resident of the area.

They could not say if the killing was connected to recent weekend shootings, saying investigations are still in the early stages.

“We will be determined and continue to be determined in finding these perpetrators who are committing these acts and make certain they get justice,” Chief Superintendent Sheria King said on the scene yesterday.

This latest killing pushes the country’s murder count to 57 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.