Munroe: Anti-gang cases must stand up in court

BY JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedai.net





NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe defended the pace of police investigations under the Anti-Gang Act yesterday, stressing the importance of building strong cases that can withstand scrutiny in court.

Critics have questioned why there have been no prosecutions despite the legislation being introduced well over a year ago, arguing that jailing gang leaders and members could help curb violence.

However, Mr Munroe said it is better to prepare strong, solid cases than to act quickly. He also noted that when the Free National Movement (FNM) was in office, it introduced anti-gang provisions, but the process was “rushed.”

“Having been involved in defence work, I can tell you, you can count on whoever you charge, they’re going to hire a lawyer,” Mr Munroe said. “So, what you do better be able to stand scrutiny, and if it cannot stand scrutiny, then, having launched this, you won’t succeed.”

He added that while he is not directly involved in investigations, police can request additional resources if needed.

The Act, passed in April last year in response to a surge in murders, has yet to result in any charges.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters on Tuesday that authorities are reviewing “a couple of files” and anticipate bringing charges soon.

Interest in seeing gang members charged under the legislation comes as police investigate a string of murders, some believed to be gang-related.

Just over the weekend, two teenagers were killed in a mass shooting in Ridgeland Park.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe lamented the increasing involvement of young people in crime, noting that some murder suspects are as young as 15.

“If over those 15 years, we focus on the young man, we wouldn’t have to be concerning ourselves” with their criminal involvement, he said, suggesting they could instead become upstanding citizens.

The minister also echoed the prime minister’s call for parents to turn over children involved in crime, recalling cases in which parents were injured when their child was the intended target.

“If you know your son has a gun, if you know somebody may be coming to kill your son, that may bring death to your doorstep,” Mr Munroe said.”You should be telling the police.”