NPABL championship series comes down to winner-take-all game 5

THE New Providence Amateur Baseball League (NPABL) championship series will come down to a winner-take-all game five after the Reapers dominated game four on Monday night at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, defeating the Rebels 10-0.

The Rebels entered the game with a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five championship, but the Reapers wasted no time swinging the momentum. Their offence exploded early, producing a five-run first inning that set the tone for the night.

The Rebels struggled to recover as the Reapers piled on runs behind a strong starting performance on the mound.

Reapers outfielder Tate Isaacs credited the team’s energy and focus for the turnaround.

“We knew what was at stake,” Isaacs said. “From the first pitch, we did what we had to do and made sure we closed out this game.”

The Rebels, who were coming off a strong performance in game three, found themselves unable to match the intensity. Early errors opened the door for the Reapers to take advantage. Catcher Rashad Martin acknowledged the tough outing but emphasized the team’s readiness for game five.

“They came out aggressive and took advantage of every opportunity,” Martin said. “This next game we ready to show them what we about.”

With the series now tied at 2–2, both teams will have everything on the line when they meet again for the championship game. The Rebels will aim to recapture the form that put them ahead in the series, while the Reapers will try to ride the momentum of their most complete performance yet.