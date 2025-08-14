‘Silencing dissent: The plp’s dangerous war on free speech’

OP-ED by Senator Maxine Seymour

Shadow Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting





In a democracy, the right to speak freely, especially when it unsettles those in power, is not a privilege granted. It is the foundation on which the entire system stands.

The Free National Movement has always understood this truth. Our new birth of freedom and good governance agenda dismantled the state monopoly on broadcast media, liberating the airwaves so Bahamians could speak their minds without fear of state retaliation.

It was a defining moment in deepening our democracy — one that endures more than three decades later. Under the FNM, Parliament was televised for the first time so citizens could watch their representatives debate the issues of the day in real time. We led the way in privatising and expanding information and communications technology, introducing internet and cable TV nationwide, and launching the digital transformation of government services. These reforms were not cosmetic, they were concrete steps to ensure that the people, not the state, would control the flow of information.

Yet under this Progressive Liberal Party administration, we have witnessed a troubling pattern: a willingness to muzzle critics, intimidate the media, and punish anyone who dares to challenge their narrative.

Last week, the PLP-dominated House of Assembly suspended Opposition Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright simply because he refused to apologise for exercising his right to speak truth to power. This was not about parliamentary order. This was about silencing an opposing voice.

Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident. It follows a string of alarming actions that should concern every Bahamian, regardless of political affiliation. When Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was challenged on his inaccurate statements about a projected budget surplus, which in reality was a deficit, he did not clarify his remarks. Instead, he demanded that The Nassau Guardian and its veteran journalist Candia Dames apologise.

When they refused, the PLP filed a complaint with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) accusing Guardian Radio of its inability to deliver unbiased news because FNM spokesperson Earl Thompson occasionally guest hosts on the station.

That complaint was swiftly dismissed as unfounded by the station’s manager; but the message from the government was clear: if you don’t toe the line, you will be targeted.

This willingness to attack the press, threaten independent broadcasters, and suspend elected officials is more than political gamesmanship, it is a direct threat to our constitutional freedoms.

The recent passing of Nicki Kelly, a fearless journalist, columnist, and commentator should have inspired all of us, especially those in public life, to commit ourselves to protecting the rights she exercised so courageously. Nicki Kelly was not afraid to ruffle feathers. She challenged governments of all stripes. She understood that holding leaders to account is not an act of malice, but an act of public service.

The PLP’s actions today dishonor that legacy. If they can silence a Member of Parliament, bully respected journalists, and weaponize regulatory bodies against media houses, what is next? How far are they willing to go?

The role of government is to answer to the people, not to silence them. The role of the press is to scrutinise power, not to appease it. And the role of the Opposition is to hold the government accountable, not to apologise for doing so.

I understand these roles very clearly. My defense of press freedom and free expression is deeply personal. I studied journalism and mass communication in the 1990s at the then College of The Bahamas (now the University of The Bahamas), alongside the likes of Candia Dames and other media stalwarts. I earned my associate degree there before completing my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication abroad.

While my career took me beyond journalism, the field of communication has always been about the same essential truth, and that is the right to expression. My first boss was the late, legendary Darold Miller, then president of the Press Club, who gave me my start as a young journalism intern in the Love 97 newsroom. Mere words inadequately describe the impact he had on me. He built my curiosity, sharpened my writing, pushed me to persistence, and taught me the discipline of a strong work ethic. That grounding now guides me as the current Shadow Minister with responsibility for Information and Broadcasting, a role that demands defending the very freedoms on which our democracy depends, including the essential role of the fifth estate. The press is not merely a conduit for news but the vigilant watchdog that holds power to account, ensuring transparency and safeguarding the rights of every citizen.

To every Bahamian reading this: you do not have to agree with everything the Free National Movement says or does to see the danger here. This is about far more than one MP’s suspension or one media complaint. This is about whether we will allow any government — PLP, FNM, or otherwise — to decide who gets to speak and who must be silent.

History has taught us that once free speech is eroded, it rarely returns without a fight. The PLP may believe they can intimidate critics into silence, but as long as we have a voice, we will use it. We invite every Bahamian citizen and resident to do the same: loudly, fearlessly, and without apology.