Stay vigilant and keep watch on storm’s path

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





UNCERTAINTY remains about Tropical Storm Erin’s potential impact on The Bahamas.

Erin, which continues to strengthen and is expected to reach major hurricane intensity this weekend, is forecast to track westwards but Bahamians should remain vigilant, say the The National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

They advised that as the region approaches the climatological peak of the hurricane season, this is an opportune time for residents to ensure their preparedness plans are in place.

“While there is still uncertainty in what impacts might occur in portions of The Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Bermuda next week, the risk of dangerous surf and rip currents across the western Atlantic basin next week is increasing,” an advisory read.