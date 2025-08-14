Sterling silver

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





Lamar Taylor became the first Bahamian swimmer to win two individual medals in the same competition as he led Team Bahamas at the second Junior Pan American Games.

Yesterday at the games in Asuncion, Paraguay, Taylor clinched the silver medal in the men’s 50 metre freestyle in a time of 22.11 seconds to go with his bronze he captured in the 100m freestyle on Tuesday night.

“I’m very happy with the performance. Going into this meet, I expected to be close to my personal best, but surprisingly, I came close to it,” said Taylor, who posted his lifetime best of 22.05 to lower his national record at the Bahamas Aquatics’ National Championships in June.

“I didn’t have the best of starts, but I felt extremely strong in the water and had a little bit one long glide for the finish. I believe had I taken one extra stroke I would have definitely been a little faster.”

The Bahamas’ co-flag bearer with cyclists Kami Roach during the opening ceremonies on Saturday said he really wanted to break the 22-second barrier, but will have to wait until he returns to school at the University of Tennessee to work on his finish.

But the 2024 Olympian said he will cherish his pair of medals that pushed Team Bahamas’ total medal count to three, adding to the bronze won by judoka Xavion Johnson in the men’s -66 kilogram category.

The 22-year-old Taylor, coming off his appearance a week earlier at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, trailed Brazilian Guilherme Caribé, who set a Junior Pan American record at 21.72 in the process.

Nikoli Blackman, of Trinidad and Tobago, rounded out the top three finishers for the bronze. “I’m really happy coming out of the meet with two medals,” Taylor said. “I was seeded for one medal, but I was really happy out here with two. I was really happy and blessed to have been able to swim for The Bahamas.”

Also yesterday, Marvin Johnson finished in a two-way tie for first place in the B final of the men’s 50m freestyle with Dominican swimmer Christian Ramos.

They both touched the wall in 23.05 seconds to place them in the ninth spot in the 50m, just outside of the A final that featured Taylor.

During the morning session, Taylor posted the fastest qualifying time of 22.32 to secure his berth into the final and in the process secured him a spot in the middle of the field.Johnson, on the other hand, had the 10th fastest time of the event to book his lane in the B final.

In addition, Zoe Williamson, who was part of the national record-setting mixed relay team, was 20th in her heat of the women’s 50m freestyle in 27.56, but she didn’t make it back for a second swim.

The swim competition at the games is scheduled to wrap up today and then The Bahamas will begin competition in sailing on Friday and track and field on Monday.