Three months in jail for breach of curfew

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday after admitting to breaching his court-ordered curfew for 39 days.

Sinder Auguste, 20, was out on bail awaiting trial in the Supreme Court on charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux, charged with failing to comply with his residential curfew bail conditions between July 1 and August 8.

He was sentenced to three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.