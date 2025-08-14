Women’s basketball standouts work out with ‘Raw Talent’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





VETERAN national basketball team member Jaraun “Kino” Burrows established the Raw Talent Basketball Club a few years ago to help our young male basketball players to get to the next level in college and the professional ranks.

In recent times, he has branched out to add the ladies to his portfolio and is currently spending time with some of the top female basketball players currently off to school.

This week during the early hours of the morning at the DW Davis Gymnasium, he’s been working out with Rhema Collins and Denika Lightbourne, who will be transferring to Florida International University.

Also, Antonicia Moultrie, now attending Ohio University, Shenell Stewart at Marshall Town Junior College in Iowa, Geontae “GG” Simpson, and Claire Ferguson, who is at the University of the Bahamas.

Moultrie, who just graduated from Garden City Community College where she played basketball and ran track, said she has developed as a whole and her IQ for basketball has increased. “I transferred to Ohio University, which is division one, so it’s going to be a higher level of competition,” said Moultrie, who leaves town on Monday.

“I have to be more focussed than I was at JC. So I’m just looking forward to improving a lot more, especially with my shooting and ball-handling skills.”

She said the workout sessions with Burrows and the rest of the girls have really boosted her confidence to believe more in herself.

The 19-year-old set a school record at Garden City CC in the women’s 400m hurdles, which qualified her for the Nationals, but the former all-around athlete from St Augustine’s College High School said she’s only concentrating on basketball in college.

“It’s really too tedious. Going from basketball to track is a lot,” she stated. “So I’m just going to concentrate on playing basketball, which is my first love.”

At FIU, The Bahamas will have two transfer players in Lightbourne and Collins.

Lightbourne, who is coming over from the University of Dayton, said while here at home, she’s been able to work a lot more on her ball-handling skills, shooting and game speed.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my game and having an impact on the team,” she said.

“Keno has really taught us a lot, opening up our minds on how and why we play the game.”

And Collins, who transferred from Ole Miss University, said the sessions in the gym have been going great, especially as she gets to work out with her new team-mate Lightbourne.

“Things have been going good,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working hard with a new team in a new environment. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead of us.”

Stewart, in completing her freshman year for the Tigers women’s basketball team at Marshall Town, said she’s looking forward to more pressure and intensity. “That was what I’ve been working on here this summer to get myself prepared,” said Stewart, who produced about 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and 2-3 steals.

“I always have a level that I want to play at as an international athlete,” Stewart said.

“So I want to go out there and make the best of it. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the type of season we expected.”

The Tigers were 13-17 overall and 4-14 in the Iowa Valley Community College District (IVCCD).

Hopefully with the workouts she’s getting here at home, she hopes to make more of a contribution to her team’s success this year.

“Keno has been trying to get us prepared before we go back, so working out with these girls has been great,” said Stewart, a 5-8 guard.

Simpson, who along with her twin brother George, is attending Cresset Christian Academy in Durham, North Carolina, said it’s been a great experience, playing in an environment where all of her team-mates love her.

In her first year on the team, Simpson, a 6-foot, 4-inch centre, averaged 10 points and 20 rebounds.

“I expect for us to have a great season and possibly win the championship and to get prepared for AAU,” said Simpson, who is 16 and will be entering grade 10. Last year we were the runners-up. We were undefeated, winning all of our games by about 20 points. We just lost in the finals of our tournament.”

“It feels great. It’s very refreshing to be home and working out with some of the old familiar faces,” said Simpson on being back home.

Her twin brother George, a 6-6 forward, said he’s learned a lot since he and his sister went to Cresset Christian Academy. This past season, he averaged about 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“We were playing together since we were kids, so it was nothing new to be there with her,” he said. “But when I go back, I want to have a very good season.

“Whatever I learn this summer from being around Keno, I hope to put it to good use.”

Burrows said when he was approached by coaches Anthony Swaby, Anastacia Moultire and Donnie Culmer to assist with the young ladies, he didn’t hesitate because it was all in the development of the next generation of Bahamian basketball players.

“Working out with these talented young ladies has given me a new aspect of the game,” he said. “This summer was the first time working with the girls, but it’s been great. “I’ve been able to give them some of my experience. It’s all in a plan to continue to make The Bahamas a powerhouse in men’s and women’s basketball.”

He said he noticed that these young ladies are hungry and eager to get better and he is looking forward to one day seeing them play at the pro level, hopefully in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Moultrie, a former women’s national basketball and volleyball team member now transitioned into coaching, said the whole idea was to keep the women active when they came home for the summer.

“They needed something to do when they came home, so this was our third year and now it’s taken off. Each year, we’re getting more and more girls coming out,” she said. “This year, we decided to partner with Mr Burrows because we were both using the gym at the same time and so we decided to collaborate with him and let him work the girls out at a higher level.”