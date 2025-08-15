‘$10,000 fraud scheme’ sees man accused in court

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 20-year-old man has been granted bail after being accused of stealing over $10,000 from three people in a phishing scheme earlier this year.

Police allege Franklyn Rolle and accomplices stole $4,900 from Quinston Newman’s Commonwealth Bank account on April 29; $4,000 from Janae Gibson’s account on May 12; and $2,200 from Sidria Thurston’s account on May 15.

Rolle denied the offences before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs yesterday.

Bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Rolle’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 12.