Bahamas 6th in men’s 4 x 100 medley relay

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





The Bahamas’ swim team closed out their appearance at the second Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 4 x 100 metre medley relay.

Coming off their Bahamas national record-breaking performance in the preliminaries earlier in the day at the Paraguay Aquatic Center, the quartet of Nigel Forbes, Emmanuel Gadson, Lamar Taylor and Marvin Johnson clocked three minutes and 45.64 seconds in the final last night.

Argentina took the gold in a games’ record-breaking time of 3:36.53 in the event that featured a leg of the butterfly, the backstroke, the breaststroke and the freestyle respectively.

Team Bahamas qualified for the final in their preliminary race with their national record-breaking performance of 3:45.26. They were the third fastest team behind Brazil and Argentina.

But they needed to produce another national record to get on the podium and fell short. It was the second national record for The Bahamas with Taylor lowering his own 100m freestyle mark for the team’s first medal - a bronze - on Tuesday.

Taylor, the 2024 Olympic Games and 2025 World Championship competitor, came back on Wednesday and picked up his second medal - a silver - in the 50m freestyle. The co-flag carrier during the opening ceremonies of the games with cyclist Kami Roach added his pair of medals to the bronze that judoka Xavon Johnson got on the first day of competition in the men’s -66 kilogram category.

Swimming and judo join cycling and archery, which have now finished their competition at the games.

The Bahamas now has two disciplines left to compete. Joshua Higgins will start competing in sailing on Saturday, while the four athletes - Olympic quarter-miler Zion Miller, javelin thrower Taysha Stubbs, triple jumper Antone Smith and discus-shot putter Annae Mackey will start competing on Monday. The games will conclude on Saturday, August 23.