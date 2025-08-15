Cornish: Generator bought for grand cay - but no date yet for installation

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish said yesterday that a second generator has been purchased to resolve long-standing power outages on Grand Cay, Abaco.

However, he said logistics are still being worked out and could not give a timeframe as to when the unit would be delivered and installed.

Two weeks ago, residents on Grand Cay expressed frustration over the ongoing power, water, and phone outages, describing the situation as a daily crisis that has made their lives unbearable and has driven tourists away.

They said they feel abandoned by the government.

However, Mr Cornish denied the claims, insisting that Grand Cay is not being neglected. He said arrangements have been made for a barge to ship water to the island this week. He also noted ongoing repairs to phone services.

During the summer peak season, he said Grand Cay experienced problems with its generation plant, which supplies power from three units on nearby Walker’s Cay. He said after years of wear and tear, all three units need replacement.

“Last year, we replaced one of the three units with a brand new generator. And at normal operating hours, it tends to be sufficient. You do have outages here and there, but during the crawfish season, and summer peak season for Grand Cay when US residents visit with their boats, the demand spikes and causes some issues with the generation plant,” he said.

He noted that a Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) team was dispatched to carry out repairs during the first week of August. However, because of high demand during that period, load shedding had to be implemented.

Mr Cornish said government has since purchased a second unit to replace the remaining outdated generators on Walker’s Cay.

“That unit has been purchased, and we are working the logistics to ship it to Walker’s Cay. Once that is done, we will have two units operating for Grand Cay,” he said, adding that no shipment date has been set.

On the issue of water, the MP stated that a barge with water has been sent to Grand Cay this week to help restore supply after power outages damaged some Water and Sewerage Corporation equipment.

Mr Cornish indicated that repairs have also been made to replenish the tank, and a request has been submitted for an additional water maker unit to meet the community’s growing needs.

Regarding telephone service, Mr Cornish said BTC, which BPL also powers, has serviced its backup generator. And, the team has also repaired faults, so it can now be operated manually.

A former employee, Mr Rolle, has been identified to activate it when needed. “I have been assured that a team will be back on the 25th of August to carry out some work to install an automatic transfer switch so that once the power goes off, the switch will automatically come on,” he said.

Mr Cornish highlighted several improvements on the island since he became MP.

“Grand Cay is not on the mainland, but by no means is it being neglected or forgotten,” he said. “As MP, I completed several things, the government complex, road repairs, school fencing, and water issues regarding odour, that has been corrected. We also cleaned the dump site. So, quite a number of things have been done. Grand Cay is not being neglected.”

He acknowledged that The Bahamas faces challenges with outdated generation plants across its many islands, but said replacements are being made as resources allow.

There are approximately 500 residents living on Grand Cay, which is one of the northernmost islands in the Abaco chain.