Killer who tried to flee justice is found guilty

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





A GRAND Bahama man who tried to flee while on trial for murder was yesterday found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death during a nightspot fracas four years ago.

Jake Alexander Rigby, of Hepburn Town, was convicted of murdering Ravon Justin Harrison in 2021 after a four-woman, five-man jury returned a unanimous verdict shortly after 3pm Thursday.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Forbes set sentencing for November 25 after expressing serious concern over Rigby’s absence earlier in the week, when he failed to appear as the prosecution and defence closed their cases.

Rigby, who was on bail, did not notify his attorney or the court on Tuesday, the day the judge was scheduled to deliver his summation

He was later found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle Wednesday night during a police road check on Warren Levarity Highway near Eight Mile Rock.

Justice Forbes addressed the matter without the jury before delivering his summation, warning defence counsel Brian Hanna that he was considering barring Rigby from further court proceedings and keeping him in police custody. The prosecution also noted that his actions were a serious breach of bail.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Steven Deveaux said that around 11pm on August 13, during a road check, officers stopped a grey 2007 Honda Accord, registration SG1822, which was speeding. Detecting the smell of marijuana, officers instructed occupants to exit the vehicle. While searching the trunk, they found Rigby wrapped in a white sheet.

“He was very violent as we attempted to subdue him,” ASP Deveaux told the judge.

During the struggle, Rigby allegedly kicked him on the hand and bit another officer’s finger, causing injuries that required hospital treatment. Mr Deveaux added that his glasses, phone, and police uniforms were damaged in the altercation.

The murder trial began last week.

According to court records, around midnight on November 21, 2021, an altercation broke out between several men at a nightspot in Eight Mile Rock, resulting in Harrison’s fatal stabbing.

An eyewitness testified that Rigby pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who was later identified at the morgue by his mother, Charlene Jean. Pathologist Dr Mandy Pedican said Harrison sustained serious injuries to the liver, ribs, diaphragm, and right lung.

The prosecution also presented a police interview in which Rigby admitted under caution that he drew a knife and swung after seeing his cousin in a fight with men, one armed with a cutlass. Rigby claimed he did not know he had stabbed anyone and said he acted in self-defence.

Rigby remained silent during the trial and called no witnesses. At defence counsel Mr Hanna’s request, Justice Forbes ordered a probationary report before sentencing on November 25.