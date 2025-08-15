Man accused of series of carjackings

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of a series of armed carjackings in New Providence over the past month.

Police say Marlon Williams, 26, and accomplices robbed Wallace Whitfield at gunpoint of his blue 2010 Honda CRV and an iPhone 11 in a restaurant parking lot on West Bay Street at 10pm on August 6. During the same incident, they allegedly stole $500 and an iPhone 11 from Skye Beer. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Yellow Elder area.

The accused and his accomplices are also alleged to have robbed Joseph Lexon at gunpoint of his black 2015 Honda Fit Hybrid outside a residence on Father Cannon Road off Market Street on August 9.

Williams was not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery charges before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was told his case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), and he must apply for bail in the higher court.

He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until presentation of his VBI on November 27.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.