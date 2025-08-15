Man charged after dropping gun

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was denied bail yesterday after being accused of dropping a firearm at a shopping centre on Prince Charles Drive early Thursday morning.

Prosecutors allege Andrew Gibson, 41, was found with a black FN tactical .45 pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition outside a shopping complex at about 3.30am on August 13.

Police reportedly saw Gibson acting suspiciously before he dropped the weapon. He was arrested and the firearm recovered.

Gibson denied the charges before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail, citing public safety concerns.

Gibson was remanded to prison until his trial on November 18.