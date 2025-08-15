Men’s national basketball team knocks off Nicaragua 95-56 in blowout exhibition in Nicaragua

EXHIBITION WIN: Dominic Bridgewater is greeted by his team-mates after The Bahamas men’s national basketball team knocked off Nicaragua 95-56 in a blowout exhibition game last night in Managua, Nicaragua.

Team Bahamas, coached by Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn, is preparing for the FIBA 2025 AmericCup Tournament, which will be staged from August 22-31.

The Bahamas is slated to open play against the United States on August 23.