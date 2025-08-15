No direct hit expected from tropical storm - but be vigilant

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Bahamas is expected to avoid a direct hit from Tropical Storm Erin, though officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as conditions could change.

At a press conference yesterday, Disaster Risk Management Authority managing director Aarone Sargent said Department of Meteorology forecasts show the storm will likely take a northerly turn away from the country.

However, he cautioned that storms are “very volatile and can make sudden shifts,” urging residents to stay prepared during the peak hurricane season.

“While it is still too early to predict, we’re encouraging residents to continue to be proactive and be prepared in this peak season of the hurricane,” he said.

As for shelter readiness, Mr Sargent said recent inspections led to the removal of facilities that failed to meet safety standards.

Of the 144 shelters nationwide — most privately owned — only two are purpose-built government facilities with disability access. Current capacity covers about three percent of the population, with plans to increase this to ten percent in coming years.

He added that local disaster plans are activated once the Met Office issues warnings or watches and urged residents to secure their homes, review emergency plans, and check on neighbours.

“Do not wait. Simply take proactive measures and steps to prepare your households, inspect your yards, review your family emergency plans, know where your shelters are,” he said, adding that residents should also check on neighbours and ensure they have necessary medication.

While no direct impact is expected, the Met Office warns Erin’s outer bands will affect the eastern Bahamas, bringing dangerous marine conditions across Atlantic waters from this weekend into midweek.

Erin, forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Friday, is expected to pass east of the country from Sunday evening to Tuesday night before moving northeast of the Northern Bahamas on Wednesday.

Large swells, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents are forecast to begin Sunday in the Southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, spreading to the Central Bahamas by Sunday evening, the North-West Bahamas early Monday, and the Northern Bahamas by midday Monday. Conditions are expected to persist through midweek.

DRM officials briefed Prime Minister Philip Davis this week on the storm’s potential impact and updated disaster preparedness measures.