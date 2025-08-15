Senator blasts govt for violence commission delay

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





FREE National Movement (FNM) Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis has again slammed the government for its two-year delay in implementing the Protection Against Violence Commission.

The bill, passed in 2023, would establish a commission to support victims, coordinate with police in cases of poor cooperation, and develop a national strategic plan to address violence.

However, the commission has yet to be formed, and the government has provided little updates on its status, sparking criticism from women’s rights advocates.

In response to the backlash, Social Services Minister Myles LaRoda claimed earlier this year that while the commission is not yet operational, its core responsibilities are already being carried out behind the scenes.

However, Bahamas Crisis Centre (BCC) director Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson recently said that although there have been some meetings to discuss the way forward, more progress is needed.

She said the centre continues to advocate for change, but the public must also do their part by demanding stronger action to condemn and address violence.

“It’s critical,” she said in July. “It’s important. There should be letters to the newspapers every day. There should be calls to the talk shows every day. What are we doing? How is it? Because you’ve said that you’re going to do something about it, so do it. Act it.”

Speaking in the Senate yesterday, Senator Barnett- Ellis renewed her concerns, joining the growing calls for the government to act.