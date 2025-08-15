Taxi union will consider action

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





THE Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) will meet with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday to decide on possible action against livery drivers operating “illegally” in restricted areas.

The meeting follows months-long concerns over the group’s practices as well as government and hotel properties, which they claim are undermining taxi drivers’ livelihood.

BTCU president Tyrone Butler told The Tribune yesterday that workers are frustrated and fed up with the lack of action.

“We would take our cue from our leader, who is Mr Ferguson,” Mr Butler said regarding the decision to strike.

“Our issues are still the same. We have an issue with livery drivers and with the government and with various stakeholders.”

Mr Butler accused livery drivers of breaking the law by soliciting customers in areas reserved for taxis, blaming properties such as Atlantis, Nassau Cruise Port, Margaritaville, and the Nassau Airport Development Company for enabling the practice.

Taxi drivers are also concerned about the government issuing more than 800 new taxi plates and 300-400 livery plates without expanding the transportation market, saying the over saturation has hurt their earnings.

Another frustration, he said, is the persistence of illegal rideshare operators, or “hackers”, despite government confirmation that such services using private vehicles are banned.

Making matters worse is the alleged lack of co-operation from Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

“She represents the government, but the government is part of the bigger problem that we are experiencing,” he said. “So, she’s a willing participant in our dilemma. The government is responsible for the state of the transportation industry; they create the monster.”

In a letter yesterday, Trade Union Congress (TUC) president Obie Ferguson urged all affiliate unions to attend Monday’s meeting in support of the BTCU, which recently rejoined the TUC after severing ties with the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress (BNATUC).

Mr Butler said BNATUC’s link to the Livery Drivers Association — a direct industry rival — was unacceptable at a time when taxi drivers are already facing competition from livery franchises, unregulated rideshare operators, and a surge in new plates.