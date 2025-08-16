Two Americans drown at Celebration Key in separate incidents

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Two American cruise passengers drowned at Celebration Key in Grand Bahama on Friday — one while snorkelling and the other while swimming in a pool.

This comes just a month following the opening of the new $600m private cruise port by Carnival Corporation in East End.

Both victims - one man and one woman - were in their 70s, and had arrived on the island aboard a Carnival vessel.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said that around 1pm, a 79-year-old American man drowned while snorkeling off the beach at Celebration Key.

Shortly afterward, police received reports of a second drowning at the port involving a 74-year-old American woman who died while swimming in a pool.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Celebration Key officially opened on July 19. The port is the largest of Carnival’s ports around the world.

In a statement, Carnival said: "Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents at Celebration Key today — one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away. One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance."