WITH another historic finish for The Bahamas, Eliza Denning captured the gold in sailing at the 2nd Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

Despite challenging sailing conditions, and even overcoming a disqualification in one of her five races, Denning held off a strong field of competitors to end the regatta in the top spot. Over five races, she consistently finished in the top six, with two first-place races.

Denning’s medal is the first gold for The Bahamas at the Junior Pan American Games level in any sport, and it is the country’s first gold of Asunción25.

It brings The Bahamas’ medal count to four, including a bronze from Xavion Johnson in judo and a bronze and a silver from Lamar Taylor in swimming.Coming in second and third in the ILCA 6 category were Guatemala’s Cristina Castellanos and Peru’s Florencia Chiarella to take home silver and bronze.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Bahamian Joshua Higgins finished 13th overall out of 19 competitors.

Cycling

Kami Roach wrapped up her competition in Asunción today. The Argentina team forced the end of her campaign when cyclist Julieta Benedetti overtook her after 2 hours and 51 minutes into the event.

Athletics

Track and field is the final sport in which The Bahamas will compete and starts today.