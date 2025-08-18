31st Annual AID Claycourt Championships

THE 31st edition of our beloved tournament is now in the books.

Two weeks of very competitive tennis in eight categories ended on a high note as the men’s open singles final went to a deciding match tiebreak with Jyles Turnquest emerging victorious over Anthony Burrows Jr 7-6, 2-6, 10-4. That was preceded by the men’s junior vets doubles final where Bobby Chen and Johnnie Fong defeated Franklyn Williams and Paul Steinmyller 6-1, 7-5.

Following these finals, the closing ceremony was held with trophies and gift certificates presented to all finalists by Janelle Davis, representing the sponsor, AID.

Jon Isaacs was also recognised and applauded as the only player known to have played the tournament every year in its history.





The winners are as follows:





Ladies Veterans Doubles Champion: Bernie Major & Sh’Ron Saunders

Ladies Jr. Vets Singles Champion: Kara Culmer-Wilson

Ladies Jr. Vets Doubles Champion: Marion Bain, Yvette Weech

Mixed Doubles Champions: Derron Donaldson, Larikah Russell

Men’s Open Doubles Champions: Tommy Moody, Synaj Watkins

Men’s Jr. Vets Singles Champion: Nicolas Duret

Men’s Jr. Vets Doubles Champions: Bobby Chen, Johnnie Fong

Men’s Open Singles Champion: Jyles Turnquest

In a continuing “finals day” tradition, all spectators and players were treated to a sumptuos meal prepared by the gym’s resident chef, Austin Burrows.

“We want to thank AID for its always generous sponsorship of the tournament and look forward to an even bigger event next year,” the organising committee said in a press release issued over the weekend.