Akhepran International Academy joins ShakthisSAT for global all-female built satellite initiative

The Bahamas is joining Mission ShakthiSAT, an all-girls global space mission uniting students from 108 countries in the design, building, and launch of a satellite to lunar orbit. Spearheaded internationally by Space Kidz India the initiative will engage up to 12,000 high school girls worldwide in 120 hours of advanced STEM training, covering physics, mathematics, coding, ham radio, and satellite technology. Akhepran International Academy (AIA) students will collaborate with their peers across the globe in the programme, which culminates in the launch of the world’s first student-built all-female satellite as part of a 2026 lunar mission.