Bahamian swimmers look to make a splash at World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships

BAHAMAS Aquatics has another national team competing at an international meet.

This time, it’s the team at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships 2025.

The competition takes place at the Aquatics Centre in Otopeni, Romania, August 19-24. The team is managed by Andrea Longley with Mancer Roberts Jr as the coach.

The swimmers on the team are Saleste Gibson, Zoe Williamson, Ellie Gibson, Ayrton Moncur, Tristen Hepburn and Caden Wells.