‘Blue’ Johnson seeks Freetown nomination

ANDREW “Blue” Johnson, 53, is seeking the Free National Movement’s nomination for the Freetown constituency, currently represented by Wayne Munroe of the Progressive Liberal Party.

The last FNM MP for the area was former Cabinet minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.

Mr Johnson, a former Shirlea FNM constituency chairman, said he was born and raised in Kemp Road, where he still spends much of his time. “I’m in the neighbourhood Monday to Friday,” he said, adding that he plays dominoes with friends and never left the area.

He believes his long-standing ties to Kemp Road give him a unique connection to the community. “A lot of people who know me would ask me for various things—whether it’s a child going off to college or issues with utilities,” he said, adding that he has tried to quietly assist residents over the years.

As part of his outreach, Mr Johnson recently hosted a back-to-school event, which he said reflects his focus on supporting families and ensuring children are equipped for success.

Mr Johnson said he has already walked the entire Kemp Road area and feels the response to his candidacy is growing. “Every week the response is bigger and better,” he said. “There is great familiarity with me in the community.”

A businessman, he owns and operates Elite Security Agency. He described himself as a people’s person who knows when to be compassionate and when to be forthright.

A father-of-three sons, ages 33, 24 and 18, Mr Johnson noted that while Freetown includes areas such as Blair and Paradise Island, he has concentrated his early efforts on Kemp Road because of its size and his deep roots there. “I don’t want to dismiss any area of Freetown, like Blair, Paradise Island,” he said. “But I just felt a need to really walk my area because this is an area I was born and grew up in and I could reach my people first.”